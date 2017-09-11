A Wisconsin Dairy Queen owner is defending a sign describing his restaurant as “politically incorrect” for its unabashed support for “God and country.”

The sign at the franchise in Kewaskum, Wisconsin, notifies patrons that staff may say “Merry Christmas,” ”Happy Easter” and “God Bless America” among other things.

Owner Kevin Scheunemann tells WDJT-TV he “felt the sign was appropriate to hang in terms of being transparent about the views of the owner and staff supporting God and country.”

One customer who apparently doesn’t agree took a picture of the sign and complained about it on Dairy Queen’s page on Facebook.

The chain tells the station the sign “expresses the views of this independent owner only” and doesn’t speak for the company or any other franchise owners.