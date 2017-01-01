Dak Prescott on Tony Romo after Week 17 win over Eagles

Dak Prescott says it was fun watching Tony Romo make it look easy against the Eagles in Week 17.
More NFL Videos
Jerry Jones is happy with the relationship between Tony Romo and Dak Prescott
15 mins ago
Tony Romo doesn’t want to talk about Dak Prescott in Week 17
15 mins ago
Young McAdoo look-alike gets high five from Ben McAdoo
1 hr ago
Jimmy Johnson reacts to Tony Romo’s Week 17 performance vs Eagles | FOX NFL SUNDAY
1 hr ago
Watch: Panthers lose to Bucs after failed 2-pt conversion
1 hr ago
Jameis Winston’s 28th touchdown sets the single-season Buccaneers TD record
1 hr ago