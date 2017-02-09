Dale Earnhardt Jr. will return to full-time Monster Energy Cup Series competition in 2017 beginning with the Daytona 500, Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. ET on FOX.

Earnhardt is a two-time Daytona 500 champion, winning NASCAR’s biggest race in 2004 and 2014.

Take trip down memory lane as we look back at all 17 of Earnhardt’s starts in the Great American Race:

