Dale Earnhardt Jr. will return to full-time Monster Energy Cup Series competition in 2017 beginning with the Daytona 500, Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. ET on FOX.
Earnhardt is a two-time Daytona 500 champion, winning NASCAR’s biggest race in 2004 and 2014.
Take trip down memory lane as we look back at all 17 of Earnhardt’s starts in the Great American Race:
2000
Earnhardt had a respectable first career Daytona 500 start, qualifying eighth and finishing 13th in this iconic No. 8 Dale Earnhardt, Inc. Chevrolet.
2001
In a race that ended in tragedy with the loss of his father, Dale Earnhardt, Dale Jr. finished second behind DEI teammate Michael Waltrip.
2002
Earnhardt finished 29th, 29 laps down after blowing a tire early in the 2002 Daytona 500.
2003
After starting on the outside pole, Earnhardt finished a dismal 36th while teammate Michael Waltrip earned his second Daytona 500 victory after the race was called for rain.
2004
In a special Budweiser red-and-white paint scheme, Earnahrdt earned his first victory in the Great American Race.
2005
In another flashy paint scheme, Earnhardt started fifth in the 2005 Daytona 500 and finished third behind race winner Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart.
2006
It was another top-10 finish for Earnhardt in 2006, starting seventh and finishing eighth in his classic No. 8 paint scheme.
2007
In his final Daytona 500 driving the No. 8 DEI Chevrolet, Earnhardt was running toward the front when he was caught up in an accident with five laps remaining, finishing 32nd.
2008
Earnhardt had a successfull Speedweeks at Daytona in his first year driving the No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.
After winning his qualifying race, Earnhardt started third and finished a solid ninth.
2009
The 2009 rain-shortened Daytona 500 wasn’t as kind to Earnhardt. After starting 14th, he finished 27th.
2010
Earnhardt finished where he started in the 2010 Daytona 500, putting his No. 88 Chevy on the outside pole next to Hendrick Motorsports teammate Mark Martin and finishing second after a last-lap charge to the front.
2011
Earnhardt started on pole alongside his teammate, Jeff Gordon, but the 2011 Daytona 500 didn’t end the way he’d hoped.
Following a green-white-checkered restart on Lap 202, Earnhardt was involved in a three-car crash and finished 24th.
2012
After qualifying fifth in his No. 88 Chevy, Earnhardt finished runner-up for the third time in the Daytona 500.
2013
After starting 19th, Earnhardt finished second once again after pushing his Hendrick Motorsports teammate, Jimmie Johnson, to victory on the final lap.
2014
After two consecutive second-place finishes, Earnhardt won his second Daytona 500 in a race that ran late into the night due to rain.
2015
Three was the number for Earnhardt in the 2015 running of the Great American Race. After winning his qualifying race, Earnhardt started third and finished there, as well.
2016
The 2016 Daytona 500 was one to forget for Earnhardt.
Always a pre-race favorite in the Great American Race, Earnhardt crashed the No. 88 Chevrolet nicknamed “Amelia” with 29 laps remaining and finished 36th.
