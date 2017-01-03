Some days, even being the most popular athlete in your sport doesn’t guarantee your luggage will arrive with you.

For those of us who travel the NASCAR circuit via commercial airlines, lost luggage, delayed flights and mechanical woes are a way of life. And there’s not a thing you can do when they happen.

NASCAR drivers usually fly on team airplanes or their own, so these issues are rarely problematic.

But drivers do fly commercially at times, and when they do, they are subject to the same problems the rest of us deal with on an ongoing basis.

And when it happens to NASCAR’s most popular driver on his honeymoon, well, that’s just plain wrong.

I can’t wait to see my luggage again! @Delta sent it on a personal trip of it’s own to get to our final destination. I hope. 🙏🏼 — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) January 3, 2017