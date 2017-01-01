Dale Earnhardt Jr., NASCAR’s most popular driver, married long-time girlfriend Amy Reimann on New Year’s Eve to ring in 2017.

The couple has been together since 2009 and in June 2015, Earnhardt proposed to Reimann at a church while visiting Germany.

The ceremony was held at Childress Vineyards, which is owned by NASCAR team owner Richard Childress, in Lexington, North Carolina.

Earnhardt will make his return to NASCAR competition in the Daytona 500 (Feb. 26 on FOX) after missing the final 18 races of the 2016 season due to a concussion.

It was a big time had by many in the NASCAR community, as Danica Patrick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. were among other Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers in attendance.

A special moment even occurred for Patrick, as she caught the bouquet during the reception.

Many took to social media to share the couple’s special day:

Zuffa LLC Zuffa LLC via Getty Images