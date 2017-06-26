Dale Earnhardt Jr. partners with CounterFind to combat counterfeit merchandise

Dale Earnhardt Jr. took to social media in March to inform his fans that fake shirts, photoshopped with his father’s image on it were counterfeit merchandise.

Now, JRM Licensing, LLC, which manages Hendrick Motorsports and JR Motorsports teams and drivers, are partnered with CounterFind to combat counterfeit merchandise.

The company, which was founded by former NFL player Darren Woodson, works in the social space and specializes in eliminating counterfeit merchandise.

“CounterFind is solving the problems that broad internet protection companies can’t figure out,” said Woodson, CounterFind Founder. “If someone launches an ad on Facebook marketing a counterfeit product for Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jimmie Johnson, or Chase Elliott, we will find it and have it removed in less than 24 hours.”

The company uses a technology that matches image recognition with human intelligence to detect and report all ads marketing counterfeit merchandise on Facebook and Instagram in real time.

Check out the tweets that Dale Jr. sent in March about the counterfeit merchandise that was being advertised on Facebook and Instagram:

© Rusty Jarrett LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Rusty Jarrett