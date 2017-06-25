Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reflects on 17 Years of Racing with FOX | 2017 SONOMA | FOX NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series Highlights: Dale Earnhardt Jr. reflects on his 17 years of racing with NASCAR on FOX and the seven wins he scored during that period.

More NASCAR Videos Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Makes Hard Contact with Danica Patrick | 2017 SONOMA | FOX NASCAR Danica Patrick Collides With a Spinning Dale Earnhardt Jr. | 2017 SONOMA | FOX NASCAR The Godfathers of Ford I NASCAR RACEDAY Bryson Byrnes Presents the Third Annual Byrnsie Award I NASCAR RACEDAY William Byron Wins First Career Race at Iowa | 2017 XFINITY SERIES | FOX NASCAR Christopher Bell Taken Out While Leading at Iowa | 2017 XFINITY SERIES | FOX NASCAR More NASCAR Videos »

FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes

Play Now!