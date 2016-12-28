To say Dale Earnhardt Jr. is pumped about his New Year’s Eve wedding is an understatement.

The winner of NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver award the last 14 years in a row took to Twitter and said he told his bride-to-be, the lovely Amy Reimann, that the best way he can describe how he feels about marrying her is that this “Saturday is the Daytona 500 and I know already I’m going to win it. #FinallyHappy.”

Earnhardt has won the Daytona 500 twice, so he knows what that feels like. After missing the second half of last season while battling lingering symptoms from a concussion, he has been medically cleared to race in the 2017 500 on Feb. 26 (to be televised live on FOX) and has repeatedly stated that he’s planning on a full-throttle return.

But first he’s getting married. Congratulations in advance to both the bride and the groom who so obviously is #FinallyHappy.