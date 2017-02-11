Dallas Cowboys 2017 NFL Draft: Five Safety Prospects

The Dallas Cowboys haven’t seen dominant safety play since Darren Woodson retired over a decade ago. Can the 2017 NFL Draft change that?

Here we go with the third iteration of the Dallas Cowboys 2017 NFL Draft series. We have been taking an in depth look at college prospects that hope to be NFL rookies in the coming season. Breaking down the prospects strengths and weaknesses has allowed us to project (throw darts in the dark) how they may or may not fit on the Dallas roster.

Our focus has been a realistic one in that we are considering players that are currently projected, to some degree, to be around at or near the Cowboys first round draft selection or later. Also for the first few weeks we have keyed in on defensive players in particular.

Simply because it does appear as though that is the weaker side of the ball for the Cowboys. For the purpose of consistency, the player rankings will always be according to the CBS rankings. Game tape from Draftbreakdown will be used to study each player.

Previous installments:

Dallas Cowboys 2017 NFL Draft: Five Defensive End Prospects – If you don’t think this should be a top priority you probably didn’t watch many Cowboys games last year.

Dallas Cowboys 2017 NFL Draft: Five Cornerback Prospects – The Cowboys defensive backs weren’t horrid last year, but they sorely lack play makers. Add to that the fact that the two starters are free agents and it stands to reason the position may be a priority.

This week’s installment:

Is anybody really impressed with the safety play in Dallas this year? How about since former Cowboys free safety Darren Woodson retired in 2003? The safety position has been a sore spot for many fans of America’s team for the better part of a decade. Could this be the year they find a gem in the draft? We’ll take a look at the below safeties one-by-one that may be available to the Cowboys in this upcoming NFL Draft to find out.

13. Jabrill Peppers, SS, Michigan

43. Budda Baker, FS, Washington

55. Obi Melifonwu, SS, Connecticut

67. Marcus Williams, FS, Utah

95. Eddie Jackson, SS, Alabama

Jabrill Peppers, SS – Michigan

Strengths

Tough to start without mentioning the Michigan Wolverine’s ultra versatile safety Jabrill Peppers. Peppers excelled as a kick and punt returner in his time at Ann Arbor. In fact, most of his big plays were made on special teams. He played, and effectively, as a running back for the Wolverine’s as well. His best position though is safety.

The strongest aspect of Peppers’ game right now is his off the charts athleticism. It is what allows him to be effective at multiple positions. He is a former New Jersey State 100 meter and 200 meter high school champion and he plays with track speed. His ability to contest balls in the air can be attested to his great leaping ability.

As a tackler he brings a very good balance of smack down and technique. Often times it is one or the other especially with young defenders. It is refreshing to see a young player with the athletic ability to arrive to the ball carrier with explosive power, but still have discipline enough to break down and wrap up.

MUST READ: Five Dallas Cowboys Free Agents: Keep or Let Walk?

Weaknesses

Testament to Jabrill for helping his team in anyway, but it has undoubtedly stunted his growth as a Safety. He showed improved instincts this last season, but still has a long way to go compared to some of the others in this draft class. The inexperience hurts him in the run game were he often fails to take the right angles. Defending the pass he doesn’t show the instinct necessary to make game changing plays because he is forced to play very reactionary.

Outlook for the Dallas Cowboys

Right now Pepper’s stock is all over the first round. Some have him top 10, some in the teens and others at the end of the round. Here’s the thing, freak athletes that have shown as much potential as Peppers has tend to rise. A team will fall in love with his potential and take a gamble on him no doubt.

If I am mistaken and he does slide it would be a long hard consideration at 28. Dallas has taken risks on injuries and off the field issues ad nauseam. Why not take a risk on a raw player? The board will be a big factor here.

How do the Cowboys feel about other safeties at #28 or #60? What about the other positions of need? It’s difficult to determine right now deciding if they should pull the trigger, it ought to be more difficult come draft day. Bottom line I think he would be a good fit and think at #28 the risk is well worth it.

Budda Baker, FS – Washington

Strengths

When the Washington Huskies are on defense you can’t help but to notice Baker on most downs. He has a knack for being in the area of the action and a passion for being in the middle of it. His instincts go a long way towards aiding his level of involvement.

He plays as though it comes natural. His instincts can’t be taught, but are always improving with experience. He will likely continue to grow in this area because he has the work ethic that coaches love.

Not afraid of contact; actually he is the seek and destroy type. It is all sorts of chaotic goodness when Baker has the angle on a ball carrier because he arrives with bad intentions. His quickness allows him to really close in on the opposition. Budda is also about as good a blitzer as this safety class has to offer.

Weaknesses

The Huskie defensive back is more quick than fast; though he is fast enough. He just doesn’t possess elite speed to stay with the speedsters down the field. This would limit how you use him in certain packages of course.

Okay so he’s a little on the small side. For a player that launches himself into contact the way he does it’s hard to imagine him being healthy for 16 games consistently. He’s lack of size makes him a liability against bigger receivers and tight ends he’d be asked to cover in the NFL as well.

Want your voice heard? Join the The Landry Hat team!

Outlook for the Dallas Cowboys

As a player I love everything Baker stands for. He is smart, he is tough and he plays with passion. I believe he fits in the early to mid second round area, but the combine could go a long way in determining that. How he measures in terms of weight, height and speed could see him jump to the first or drop to the third just as easily.

I think he is an interesting prospect in terms of what he would mean on the Dallas Cowboys roster. He is certainly too small to play strong safety. Current Cowboys free safety Byron Jones is a better safety than he is at corner and should not be trusted to play the strong safety position.

If Dallas drafts Baker it would be best to play him at free safety and allow Jones to be a tight end cover specialist, which is what he does best (Green Bay game aside). That being said, I can’t defend spending a first round pick on a “shift your defense around luxury” pick, but in the second? Let’s talk.

Obi Melifonwu, SS – Connecticut

Strengths

When watching tape on Connecticut Huskies strong safety Obi Melifonwu the first thing that stands out is that he looks like a linebacker. This young man is naturally sculpted to play football and to hit people in the process. He stands 6’4″ and weighs 219 pounds, I believe he could play just as effectively (or more so) in the 225 to 230 pound range.

Obi plays with great athleticism, possessing a surprising amount quickness and speed for his size. His hips are very fluid and he is able to switch from back pedal to drive forward to the ball with relative ease. He isn’t out of this world instinctual, but he makes his reads, believes what he sees and gets after it.

Weaknesses

When watching Melifonwu his potential stands out more than his actual ability. He needs a lot of work in the film room to improve his instincts. At this stage the Huskie is more of a read and react player and often gets burned when misdiagnosing plays, especially in play action. Lacks a natural feel for where the ball is when it is in flight as he hones in on the receiver instead of tracking the ball so he wont make many plays on the ball.

Looking at Melifonwu’s opposing stature you immediately expect an enforcer who makes wide receivers pay for crossing his zone and crushes running backs and quarter backs in the backfield. Then you watch him play and you are left disappointed. This guy is not the enforcer that his sizee would lead you to believe.

MUST READ: Dallas Cowboys should free the beast in Tank Carradine

Outlook for the Dallas Cowboys

Unless a team falls in love with him he should be available in the third round and I would still pass on him. He looks the part, but doesn’t play it. Loads of potential, but there will be better options in the third round.

Dallas Cowboys safety J.J. Wilcox is more physical and starting to learn the position. I think Obi would be a downgrade day one, possibly an upgrade over time, but not enough to warrant the pick. I’d rather sign Los Angeles Rams safety T.J. McDonald and see what he could offer as far as camp competition.

Marcus Williams, FS – Utah

Strengths

Marcus Williams doesn’t get beaten mentally. He appears well studied and isn’t easily fooled by play action and misdirections. Williams plays with a great level of awareness as long as he is able to keep his eyes on the quarterback. His feel for receivers in and around his zone is excellent and he shows the ability to close in on them when the play is headed that way.

Williams has above average athleticism along with loose hips that are a must in today’s NFL. His change of direction ability makes it possible to cover wide receivers with success when called upon. The added benefit is that he is adapt at tracking the ball in flight and making a play on it.

Weaknesses

The Utah Utes free safety isn’t the most physically imposing presence on the football field unfortunately. This will cost him at the next level in terms of covering bigger wide receivers or even tight ends. Teams will target him and take advantage of his lack of size and strength.

He is also haunted by bad angles in the run game. Often times he is so focused on getting into the mix that he misjudges angles causing him to be beat. If this is an issue now he will get exposed against the seasoned running backs in the NFL.

Outlook for the Dallas Cowboys

I find it hard to imagine Marcus being drafted on the first two days of the 2017 NFL Draft. He plays a position that is in dire need of talent infusion at the next level, but he doesn’t do much to inspire. I doubt he does much at the combine to turn heads, so I think his stock is pretty much set.

The Dallas Cowboys have a free safety in Byron Jones that is better Marcus Williams in 2017 and will be better than him moving forward. It is possible to find players in the fourth round that will contribute much more than a small project free safety.

Eddie Jackson, SS – Alabama

Strengths

Alabama strong safety Eddie Jackson played corner before moving to safety and he played it well. As a safety he still displays many of those same traits that made him a good corner. He tracks the ball as well as you could ask for and makes plays on the ball when the opportunity presents itself. His good hands allowed him to snag of a few passes in his time with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The senior defensive back has excellent spacial awareness, a testament to his work off the field. Rarely will he be seen taking a bad angle to a ball carrier because he is football smart and plays with discipline.

Weaknesses

He doesn’t appear to be as natural a fit at safety as he does at corner back. He lacks ideal size to play strong safety at the next level against the big athletic tight ends in the league. As a tackler he will never incite fear in his opponents because he just simply doesn’t lay the wood.

Outlook for the Dallas Cowboys

I think he falls to the late third or early fourth round if he is being drafted to play safety. If a team values his potential as a corner back he may be drafted a bit higher. His lack of physicality will give teams pause, but his ability to catch as a defensive back will make him worth the consideration.

In Dallas he is a corner back that would need time to develop and compete in training camp. There is no way, even though he takes great angles, they should release one of their physical strong safeties for a contact shy rookie. In all reality I don’t think he fits in Dallas unless he is available in the fifth round or later.

More from The Landry Hat

This article originally appeared on