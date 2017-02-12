Dallas Cowboys defender named to Next Gen Stats all-rookie team

For all the love the Dallas Cowboys offensive rookies received in 2016, Next Gen Stats have revealed that a first-year Dallas defender was the top in his class in this category.

When talking about the Dallas Cowboys 2016 rookie class, often the conversation is all about the offensive side of the ball. With both quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott in possible MVP consideration, is it any wonder why? The dynamic first-year duo was the talk of the league last year.

But this Cowboys draft class was composed of more than just Elliott and Prescott. On the defensive side of the ball, two rookie defenders had a major impact in Dallas as well. Those players being third round selection out of Nebraska defensive tackle Maliek Collins and Purdue cornerback Anthony Brown, a steal in the sixth round.

Brown was forced to start nine games last season after an injury suffered by Cowboys cornerback Morris Claiborne. The 23-year old stepped up and posted 55 total tackles, eight pass defends and an interception. His play likely allows the Cowboys a bit more freedom in free agency, likely allowing either Claiborne or veteran cornerback Brandon Carr to walk this offseason.

MUST READ: Dallas Cowboys 2017 NFL Draft – Five Safety Prospects

Collins was a 14-game starter in 2016. He recorded 23 total tackles and 5.0 sacks. The rookie lineman posted the Cowboys second highest sack total of the season.

NFL.com recently highlighted the play of Collins, adding him to their Next Gen Stats all-rookie team due to his stellar speed from snap to sack.

“Cowboys DL Maliek Collins proved to be effective as a pass rusher from the Dallas interior defensive line. Averaging 4.28 seconds from snap to sack, Collins recorded the fastest average time to sack among rookie interior defensive linemen and was also 5th among all interior pass rushers in fastest average time to sack.” – NFL.com

Pro Football Focus actually ranked Collins as one of the Cowboys worst interior defensive lineman last year (39.6 overall). That was mainly due to his very low run defense score (34.3).

Clearly, Maliek Collins has a lot of work to do. And I’m sure the Dallas Cowboys are hoping he’ll take his game to the next level after a full offseason of work. Last year, the rookie broke his foot during OTA’s which likely stunted his growth. But the fact Collins was able to led this draft class in snap to sack speed bodes well for his future in Big “D”.

More from The Landry Hat

This article originally appeared on