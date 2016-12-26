Dallas Cowboys Trounce Detroit Lions To Once Again Help Washington Redskins

Once again, the Dallas Cowboys were able to help out the Washington Redskins. Thanks to their win over the Detroit Lions, the Redskins now are one win away from the playoffs.

It has been a hard three weeks for Washington Redskins fans. Though the team has put together a 2-1 record, they have endured a lot of ups and downs. After the Monday night loss to the Panthers, all looked lost for the team. However, thanks to a divisional rival, the Redskins almost completely control their own destiny going into the final game of the season.

Part of the reason the past three weeks have been so hard for Redskins fans is that they have had to cheer on the Dallas Cowboys. In Week 16, a Cowboys victory would greatly improve the Redskins chances of making the postseason. The Cowboys delivered to help out their rival once again. The Cowboys were able to beat the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football to set up the Redskins.

Thanks to an MVP caliber performance from Dak Prescott, the Cowboys were able to knock off the Lions. The game was an offensive battle early on, and the Lions scored touchdowns on their first three possessions. However, the Cowboys ripped off 28 unanswered points to completely control the second half. That helped them to win the game and improve to 13-2 on the season.

Now, thanks to the Dallas victory, the Redskins are guaranteed a virtual win-and-in game in Week 17. Because the Lions and the Green Bay Packers are both 9-6 and they are playing each other in Week 17, one is almost guaranteed to finish 9-7. If that happens, the Redskins, with a 9-6-1 record, would edge out that team for the sixth seed.

The only catch is that if the NFC North teams tie, the Redskins would miss out on the playoffs. In that scenario, the Packers would claim the divisional crown and the Redskins would lose the tiebreaker to the Lions. That would be due to their head-to-head loss from earlier in the year. That scenario is extremely unlikely. Still, it should still be acknowledged.

Of course, if the Redskins make the playoffs as the six seed, a win would set them up to play the Cowboys in the divisional round. Granted, that is assuming that the Redskins would knock off the No. 3 seed, which would be a difficult proposition, but I would imagine that the Cowboys would rather have a chance of facing the Redskins in the first round than either the Lions or the Packers.

The Cowboys have a 2-0 record against the Skins this year, so maybe they are holding out hope that the Redskins will make it to face them. It certainly would set up an exciting battle, but again there is no guarantee that the Redskins would even make the playoffs, let alone win the first game. No matter what, Redskins fans have to be thankful that the Cowboys won. As hard as it is, it gives the Skins a much better chance of making the postseason.

