Dallas Mavericks Take Embarrassing Loss to Nuggets

The Dallas Mavericks coming off their first 4-game winning streak of the season, fell hard to a short-handed Denver Nuggets team tonight. This was an important game for Dallas and this loss sets them back.

The Dallas Mavericks really just played a bad game tonight. Generally when writing recaps for the Mavs game, I like to try and stay positive and keep a level head, but this game really rubbed me the wrong way.

Dallas lost the game to the Denver Nuggets tonight, 110-87. This is a 23-point loss to a below .500 team missing two starters and a key bench player. Not only were they missing two starters, one of them is also the leading scorer for the Nuggets team.

Honestly, the Mavs are going to lose many more games this season, but the losses cannot come like this. Winnable games need to be the Mavs friend every chance we get and, when we are fighting for a chance to make playoffs every time we step on the court, it makes this game hurt even worse.

With this loss, the Mavericks fall to 20-31, three games out of the 8th seed in the West. Had they won the game, they would have been within a game of the playoffs. Whether it would have stayed that way or not, just seeing us in the playoff picture would boost confidence on a lot of different fronts.

More from The Smoking Cuban

I’m not saying the Mavericks should be fighting for the playoffs and I’m not saying that they shouldn’t. What I am saying is that they are going to keep trying and we as fans need to just support them and fight through whatever the front office chooses.

In case you were wondering, Yogi Ferrell and Seth Curry led the team in scoring with 15 points each. Wesley Matthews also flirted with a triple double, tallying 10 points, 8 assists and 7 rebounds. Had the game been a little closer, he could have easily achieved that mark.

Yogi Ferrell has led the Mavs in scoring the last two games and didn’t look terrible shooting 4-11 from the floor with 5 assists and only 2 turnovers. Dallas really could have used more production from the whole team as we were out-hustled from start to finish. There is no excuse for Dallas to only have 3 offensive rebounds in an entire game.

One single bright spot of the game could have been Dwight Powell who shot 6-8 on his way to 14 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks. Powell has his shortcomings but his play tonight was something that was at least worth watching for a good part of the game.

The Dallas Mavericks will look to redeem themselves as they play the Portland Trail Blazers tomorrow on the second night of a back-to-back. The game will be in Dallas and will start at 7:30 CT.

This article originally appeared on