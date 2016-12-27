Dallas Mavericks Top 10: A Two-Way Tie

As our countdown begins, the staff couldn’t come to a conclusion on our number 10 player. So we decided to include both of them.

The Dallas Mavericks have definitely fallen into a tough time ever since the team won its first title in 2011. A handful of one-and-done playoff runs and even a year missing the playoffs have brought us to where we are now.

Despite the tough seasons the Mavs have been having, good players have come and gone throughout the years. At number 10, we will talk about two of those players, Vince Carter and Monta Ellis.

Our countdown will include players from the start of the winning era all the way to current players, and will be coming out now until the end of the year. Here is our tie at number 10.

Vince Carter

VC really is better known for his time spent in both Toronto and New Jersey where he was known as “Air Canada” or “Half Man/Half Amazing”. He was best known in Dallas as “Vinsanity”.

During his time in Dallas, Vince Carter was nowhere near the player that he was beforehand. Vince is currently in his 19th season and playing with his 6th team, the Memphis Grizzlies. Carter averaged a reasonable 12 points per game in his 3 seasons with the Mavs and was still good for at least one highlight reel dunk per week.

[embedded content]

Vince Carter is considered one of the best dunkers to ever play the game of basketball. If you ask me, he is number 1 in that category. However, Dallas did not get the beauty that was “Air Canada”. We did, however, get a guy that learned the game well enough to thrive even after losing much of his athleticism.

The main reason VC has found himself on the list of Top 10 Mavs, probably stems from one individual shot. When Vince hit the corner buzzer beater against the San Antonio Spurs in the playoffs, he was immediately immortalized in Mavericks history. For that reason, he finds himself at the #10 spot.

Monta Ellis

If there was ever one thing about Monta that could not be argued, it is the fact that he is a bonafide scorer. During his two seasons with Dallas, Monta Ellis proved that fact night in and night out.

Although he only spent two seasons with the Mavericks and neither of them were anywhere near the best seasons of his career, he still brought an element to the Mavericks that we have rarely seen from a Mav not named Dirk. He could score the ball incredibly well.

[embedded content]

In his two seasons with Dallas, Monta averaged 19 points per game, right with his career average of 18.5, but lower than his great seasons in Golden State where he scored 25.5 and 24.1 points per game in back to back seasons.

Ellis is in his 12th season in the NBA and has had a rough year so far. The Mavs may be interested in a reunion and I’m not sure anyone would be more happy about it than the Mavs fans.

Stay tuned for our #9 selection later today, a player who spent half a decade with Dallas before moving on and sputtering out right after leaving.

