Dallas officer fired for fatally shooting woman

The Dallas police officer facing charges for fatally shooting a woman has been fired.

Officer Christopher Hess turned himself in last month on a charge of aggravated assault by a public servant.

In January, Hess and another officer were investigating a suspicious vehicle that they thought was stolen.

Hess said Genevive Dawes backed a car toward him and the other officer after crashing into a squad car. The officers shot and killed Dawes.

A Dallas County grand jury indicted Hess last month but not the other officer.

Interim Dallas Police Department Chief David Pughes said an internal affairs investigation concluded that Hess violated the department’s felony traffic stop policy, use of deadly force policy and placed a person in greater danger than necessary.

