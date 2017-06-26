Dallas officer turns himself in after being charged in death

A Dallas police officer has surrendered to authorities after being indicted on a count of aggravated assault by a public servant in the shooting death of a woman.

Thirty-nine-year-old Christopher Hess is being held Monday at the Dallas County jail on a $250,000 bond.

He’s accused in the January death of 21-year-old Genevive Dawes, who authorities say was driving a stolen car and ignored police commands when she drove into a police cruiser and took other actions that prompted Hess to shoot.

Supporters of the Dawes family say she and a passenger were sleeping in the car and weren’t aggressive.

Hess has been placed on administrative leave.

He is the first Dallas officer in 43 years to be indicted for an officer-involved shooting that resulted in death.