Dallas Stars Pull Out Big Guns in Hopes of Redeeming Themselves

The Dallas Stars need to reevaluate their gameplay as the season begins to pick up pace and recognize the work cut out for them.

It’s no secret that the Dallas Stars’ season has been greatly affected by the amount of injuries, especially to some of those endured by their veteran players. The 2016-2017 roster has a mix of older and younger players, a dangerous combination when it comes to team chemistry.

However, if there is one thing that has gone right in the latter half of the season, it’s the line of Devin Shore, Radek Faksa and Patrick Sharp. The line began in early January against the St. Louis Blues and has separated only three times since.

Faska, Shore and Sharp are each remarkable athletes. Dallas drafted both Faksa and Shore in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, but it has only been since 2015-2016 that the two have made NHL appearances. Sharp joined Dallas during the same season, but began his NHL career in 2002 with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Patrick Sharp

Before being drafted in 2001 by the Philidelphia Flyers, Patrick Sharp played for the University of Vermont. Before being traded to Dallas, Sharp played most of his current NHL career with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Sharp played a decorated career with the Blackhawks, even defeating the Flyers in 2010 to bring home the Stanley Cup.

He represented his home country, Canada, in the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Chicago traded Sharp to Dallas in 2015, along with defenseman Stephen Johns.

Excluding his concussion in the earlier 2016-2017 season, Sharp has been an asset to the Stars’ offense.

Radek Faksa

Radek Faksa’s dream to play hockey began at a young age. At age 11, Faksa and his family faced with financial issues that almost ended his young career. He was given an offer from HC Oceláři Třinec, a top-tier hockey team in the Czech Republic. Upon accepting the deal, Faksa was able to pursue his dream, but had to move to a city 90 minutes away from his family. He lived alone until age 17.

Faksa has represented the Czech Republic in four different international tournaments: 2011 IIHF World U18 Championships, the 2012 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships, the 2013 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships, and the 2016 Men’s World Ice Hockey Championships.

Faksa played for the Texas Stars, Dallas’ AHL affiliate, before making a full-time appearance in the NHL during the 2015-2016 season.

Devin Shore

The Stars selected the Ontario native in the second round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. Shore began with the University of Maine, where his outstanding play paid off with an entry-level contract with Dallas in 2015.

Shore went to the Texas Stars, where he began his rookie career earning the AHL’s player of the month in October 2015. He made his first appearance with the NHL the following November.

He is good teammate on and off of the ice. With more experience, Shore very well could be a team leader for the Stars down the road.

Looking Ahead

Dallas will take on the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at 6:30 pm/CT. This will be the first meeting between the two teams this season. After their loss 3-1 loss the Leafs on Tuesday, they have their work cut out for them.

They currently rank 30th over all for GA and PK on the road. Redemption is going to take some effort. 16 of the remaining 28 games are on the road.

As far as chemistry goes, the line looks like they have a blast playing together, and it’s definitely paying off.

