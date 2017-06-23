A gorilla at the Dallas Zoo has a “passion for splashin’,” impressing the world with his great dance moves.

Zola, a 14-year-old male Western Iowland gorilla, was caught on camera “breakdancing” in a pool. The ape was doing an enrichment session in the big, blue pool, the zoo’s staff said in a post on Tuesday.

Though it’s impressive, the staff said Zola’s “dancing” is really play behavior. The “dance” moves show that the ape is happy and comfortable in his environment.

“There was no breakdance music playing in the building, we promise,” the post read.

The moment was captured in a 30-second video and was posted on the zoo’s YouTube page, which has been viewed more than 67,000 times as of Friday.

This isn’t the first time Zola became famous for his dancing. Zola grabbed worldwide attention in 2011 when he was also caught “breakdancing” in a puddle at Calgary Zoo in Alberta, Canada. Zola was just 9 years old at the time.

Zola lives with three other gorillas in the bachelor troop at Dallas Zoo.