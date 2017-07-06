Damage reported after magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes central Philippines

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake rattled the Philippines shortly after 4 p.m. local time (4 a.m. EDT), Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

Dozens of people have been injured, including at least 10 in a collapsed building in the town of Kanaga, the Associated Press reported.

The epicenter of the quake was located 2 miles from the small town of Masarayao and over 7 miles from the city of Ormoc City, which has a population of over 191,000.

The temblor’s depth was shallow, at only 6.5 km (4 miles), according to the USGS.

Ormoc City mayor Richard Gomez told local media that at least 29 people were injured around the area, with at least 16 people hospitalized. Cracks were reported in buildings and roads following the quake, Gomez said.

m