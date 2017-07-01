Damaging storm, flood threat returns to north-central US

Areas of the north-central United States that were buffeted by severe weather this past week will face a renewed threat of violent thunderstorms through Monday.

The thunderstorms will not only hinder cleanup efforts in some communities, but also threaten to cause new damage from high winds, flooding and even isolated tornadoes.

Residents will want to keep a watchful eye to the sky and stay aware of local severe weather alerts in the midst of festivities leading up to the Fourth of July.

Pockets of gusty and locally severe thunderstorms will first initiate over the central Plains on Sunday afternoon.

Heavier thunderstorms could reach the Chicago area toward the evening hours. However, the greatest threat for stronger storms with wind, hail and flooding rain will be across Nebraska and Iowa before the threat shifts into Kansas and Missouri on Sunday night.

Residents in these areas should not let their guard down at the start of the new week. Monday may be more significant in terms of severe weather and flooding when compared to Sunday.

“Conditions will be ripe on Monday in the central Plains to see severe weather develop,” AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologist Billy Clark said. “Hot and muggy air will be in place with ample energy aloft to ignite storms in the late afternoon hours.”

The corridor from near I-80 in Nebraska to I-70 in Kansas and Missouri and I-40 in northwestern Arkansas could be in the line of fire of the storms.

“Initially, storms will be scattered in nature and form into supercells with the threat for large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes,” Clark said.

“As the evening progresses, there will be a transition into slow-moving complexes of severe storms with the main threats becoming damaging wind gusts and flash flooding from extremely heavy rainfall,” Clark said.

The soil remains very saturated from previous deluges and any new rainfall will quickly pool on roads and fields. Sudden rises on streams and rivers can also occur.

The recent rain has caused moderate to major flooding along the Grand and Platte rivers north and east of Kansas City, Missouri. Water levels are expected to drop below flood stage by Independence Day.

As of Saturday morning, 70 roads remain closed in northern Missouri due to flooding, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Motorists are reminded to never ignore road closure barricades and drive through a flooded roadway. Turn around and seek a safer alternate route to avoid a life-threatening situation.

