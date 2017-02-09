Dame Laura Davies Shows Her Stuff at the Oats Vic Open

Dame Laura Davies set the pace at the Oats Vic Open for a field of international power players.

Dame Laura Davies is my hero. Many believe Davies’ best golf days are behind her. They need to rethink that position. She’s started with a bang at the Oats Vic Open.

The 53-year old Hall of Famer counts the US Women’s Open (1987), the de Maurier Classic (1996), and the Women’s PGA Championship (1994, 1996) among her 89 worldwide pro wins. Now she’s set the pace at the Oats Vic Open with an opening round 65. Most of the chasing pack weren’t born when she won her first Major!

It’s almost as though Dame Laura turned back the clock as she made her way around the 13th Beach Golf Links Creek Course and recorded a 1st round, bogey-free -8. Davies has always been a fantastic driver of the ball off the tee. I am endlessly amazed and often breathless when I watch her tee off.

But it was Davies’ putting rather than her long game that got her the early lead at the Oats Vic Open. She has a new grip – left hand low – which she picked up watching sister Hall of Famer Karrie Webb. She got around the course with an economical 29 putts, so perhaps we all need to start watching Karrie Webb more closely.

I’ve been working on my putting, that’s been the weakest part (of my game), – Dame Laura Davies

[embedded content]

Davies goes into the Oats Vic 2nd round 2 shots clear of Mel Reid, Holly Clyburn, Sandra Gal, Nicole Broch Larsen and Whitney Hillier. That’s a formidable quintette.

Gal is a mainstay of the European Solheim Cup team and the others are emerging international stars. All are poised to become dominant figures in women’s golf and all have taken aim on Dame Laura Davies’ lead. Every one of them is fully capable of snatching it away from her.

Dame Laura isn’t in the least bit worried. She’s focused on the win, herself.

The Oats Vic Open is co-sanctioned by the Ladies European Tour, the ALPG, and the PGA Tour of Australasia. Follow the Oats Vic Open early rounds on the LET electronic leaderboard and the weekend round on Facebook LIVE at www.vicopengolf.com. I’ll provide updates as well via Twitter @bethbethel and @ProGolfNow.

