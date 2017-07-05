DAMON&#039;S DUD Wayans&#039; July 4 tweet on &#039;racist&#039; Americans fizzles

By foxnewsonline@foxnews.com Fox News Online -
Damon Wayans Jr. found himself in hot water after he tweeted, “Happy white people proud of their racist ancestors day” on July 4.

The actor’s tweet angered many fans, and forced the star to defend himself with a follow-up tweet saying, “Jokes aren’t illegal.”

“A joke some took too personally. So what,” he added.

Despite Wayans’ clarification, many people found his tweet “offensive and hateful.”

He had to further clarify his tweet after a growing list of critics called him out on Twitter.

“Yep, it was a joke,” the actor wrote. “But feel free to be offended by it. ;).”

A rep for the Wayans did not return Fox News’ request for comment.

