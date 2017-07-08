What was the reason behind Amanda Nunes pulling out of her fight with Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 213?

More UFC Videos Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko canceled – Here’s why | UFC 213 Justin Gaethje savages Michael Johnson to win ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ finale main event Jesse Taylor takes down Dhiego Lima by submission in ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ finale Marc Diakiese vs. Drakkar Klose | TUF FINALE HIGHLIGHTS Jared Cannonier vs. Nick Roehrick | TUF FINALE HIGHLIGHTS Justin Gaethje talks after beating Michael Johnson by TKO | TUF FINALE HIGHLIGHTS More UFC Videos »