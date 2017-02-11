Dana White fires back at Tyron Woodley over claims of racism in the UFC

If Tyron Woodley has issues relating to his treatment and the way he’s perceived by fans, UFC president Dana White refutes that it has anything to do with racism.

Woodley recently spoke out on the issue in a series of interviews that started with his claim that he was the “worst treated champion” in UFC history.

The current welterweight champion then pointed to the reception he receives from certain fans while also pointing towards the treatment and promotion of other African-American athletes in the UFC such as flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson and former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

White responded on Friday by saying he won’t dispute that Woodley has a problem with fans, but it has nothing to do with the color of his skin.

“The thing is with Tyron, he’s a smart guy, he’s a good looking kid, he’s explosive, he’s got knockout power but he’s a bit of a drama queen,” White said when speaking with ESPN recently. “The way that he’s talking about [being] treated, too and I think he means the fans, when a fight is made and Conor McGregor is a perfect example. Conor McGregor has that fight anybody, anywhere attitude but doesn’t just have the attitude, he lives it. I’ve stood in front of him [on] 10 days notice and his opponent falls out and he doesn’t care. He doesn’t care. Bring them all in, I’m better than everybody, I’m the man, I’m the guy.

“If Tyron Woodley had that attitude, Tyron Woodley would be a massive star. But he does these things where he’ll say on Instagram where [the fans] know who’s next, who’s supposed to fight next, and he’ll go on social media and go ‘I’m not fighting him, I don’t want to fight him, I think I want to fight this guy’ and that’s not what people want to hear. People don’t want to hear that.”

White says from there Woodley only digs himself into a deeper hole with fans when he begins arguing with them about his choice in opponents rather than taking the person that’s already been selected as the No. 1 contender for his title.

White agrees that Woodley may not be the most popular fighter on the UFC roster but he refuses to believe the way he’s being treated by fans has anything to do with racism.

“He’ll start fighting and arguing with people on social media. Then he wonders why when we show up for a press conference the whole crowd’s booing him,” White said. “They’re not booing him cause he’s black. There’s tons of black guys fighting in the UFC. You know what I mean?

“It’s Tyron. If you look at the guy, he’s the perfect specimen, he’s the perfect athlete that you can get behind and promote until he shoots himself in the foot by doing that type of stuff.”