Dana White on the possibility of a Brock Lesnar return

UFC President Dana White believes that Brock Lesnar’s career with the UFC might be finished after UFC 200.

The return of former UFC heavyweight champion and WWE superstar Brock Lesnar was one of the biggest sports stories of 2016. Following his fight, Lesnar testing positive for PED’s became another head-turning headline. UFC president Dana White spoke to TMZ Sports and told them how he felt about the future of Lesnar and his odds of fighting in the UFC again.

Brock Lesnar is a huge star in both UFC and WWE, one of the only men to rise to the top of both companies. His return to the UFC was unseen and took a bit of rule bending to put together. Typically a fighter who is returning from retirement would have to be placed in the U.S Anti-Doping Agency’s testing pool four months prior to returning to the octagon. This rule was waived for Lesnar so he could compete on the UFC 200 card, which took place on July 9th. He won his fight over Mark Hunt by unanimous decision.

Following this fight, it was released that Lesnar had tested positive for PEDs in his post-fight test. The outcome of this violation was a one-year suspension, a fine of $250,000 and the result of the fight was changed to a no-contest. Now, when Dana White was asked if he thought Lesnar could come back from this and return to fighting White said, “I doubt it, I don’t know how much longer he’s got with WWE. I think his career is winding down, but he’s a freak of nature who knows maybe he’ll give me a call and say he wants to do it again, but I think he’s ready to ride off into the sunset.”

[embedded content]

Lesnar has been active with the WWE and has made no statement on whether or not he would like to return to mixed martial arts at any time in the near future.

More from FanSided

This article originally appeared on