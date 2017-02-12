Dana White reveals his score for Anderson Silva vs. Derek Brunson at UFC 208

No one was more dejected after UFC 208 was over than Derek Brunson, who felt for certain that he deserved a win over Anderson Silva in the co-main event on Saturday night.

Brunson was visibly upset in the Octagon when the scorecards were read that gave Silva the decision, which put him back in the win column for the first time in nearly five years.

According to Fight Metric, Brunson out landed Silva 54 to 43 in significant strikes and 118 to 54 in total strikes over three rounds. Brunson also landed two takedowns on Silva during the three round battle.

After the event was over, UFC president Dana White spoke to FOX Sports to give his opinion the decision, which cost Brunson his second defeat in a row overall after climbing into the top 10 over the past year.

“I had Brunson winning. I actually had the fight one [round] to one [round] going into the third round and I gave the third round to Brunson,” White revealed. “Brunson sent me a text, he’s obviously very upset and he says ‘listen this is how I support my family, now I won’t get my win bonus when I feel like I won the fight’. It’s one of those things, I say it all the time — if you don’t want to get screwed by the judges, don’t let it go to the judges.

“It has nothing to do with me. He can text me and I can feel for him, but it has nothing to do with me. You have to beat your opponent and you have to beat the judges unfortunately. That’s the business.”

It’s clearly a disappointing outcome for Brunson, who stepped up on short notice for the opportunity to face Silva and felt like he did enough to earn the victory when the fight was over.

Instead, Brunson goes home with another defeat on his record and half of his paycheck without a win bonus being paid to him due to the decision going Silva’s way.