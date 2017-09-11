Dangerous rip currents and shorebreaks expected all week on Delmarva

There will be strong rip currents down the coastline throughout the week. While partly due to Hurricane Irma, Accuweather meteorologist Joe Lundberg tells WGMD another big factor is Hurricane Jose, which he says will be churning seas throughout week as it stalls in the Atlantic Ocean. The National Weather Service has announced High Rip Current Risk warnings in effect for Ocean City, Assateague, down through Cape Charles, although its expected that Delaware will receive similar warnings as well. The agency is also warning of dangerous shorebreaks of 4 feet or greater that could cause neck and spinal injuries. So if you’re out enjoying the ocean over the next few days, use extreme caution, even if you’re a strong swimmer or experienced boater.