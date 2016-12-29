Daniel Alfredsson Jersey Retirement

The Ottawa Senators will retire Daniel Alfredsson #11 jersey Thursday night vs. the Detroit Redwings. Alfredsson who was selected in the 6th round in the 1994 is considered one of the biggest draft day steals in NHL history.

Daniel Alfredsson played 17 seasons for the Senators leads the organization in all-time Goals 426 assists 682 and points with 1108. Alfredsson would play in 1178 games for the Sens. The second most in team history second behind Chris Phillips with 1179. Alfredsson would captain the Senators from 1999-2013.

Alfredsson played his final season with the Detroit Red Wings playing in 68 games totaling 18 goals and 31 assists for 49 points.

Alfredsson was the first European captain to lead his team to a Cup final.

Alfredsson will become the second player in team history to have his jersey number retired. Frank Finnigan’s number 8 was retired on October 8, 1992. Finnigan was a member of the original Ottawa Senators that won the Stanley Cup in 1927. Frank and his son were a major part of The Bring Back the Senators’ campaign. Finnigan would pass away before the Senators first game in 1992 in which his jersey was retired.

Alfredsson who is considered the greatest Senator of all time will have his jersey raised to the Canadian Tire Centre rafters.

The next great honor is a spot in the Hockey Hall of Fame for #11

Notes

Doors to the Canadian Tire Centre will open at 5:30 p.m. and fans are being asked to be in their seats at 6:30 p.m.

The ceremony will be about 45 minutes with speeches, special guests, videos and a tribute to Daniel Alfredsson, Dean Brown, Gord Wilson and Nic St. Pierre will host the ceremony.

The warmup is scheduled for 7:29 p.m. and the puck drop for 8:08 p.m.

