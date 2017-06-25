Daniel Bryan teases potential return to wrestling

Daniel Bryan was forced to end his wrestling career early in February of 2016 due to concussion-related head injuries, and though it does not appear likely that he’ll ever be cleared by WWE doctors, Bryan still seems to be open to the idea of wrestling again.

Earlier this year, at the height of his feud with The Miz, Bryan implied that he may wrestle once again after his WWE contract expires. When The Miz mocked Bryan for not being able to wrestle, Bryan responded:

“I can’t or they won’t let me? We’ll see in a year and a half, we’ll see what happens.”

Last week, Bryan touched on a potential return in an interview with Sports Illustrated:

“I’m working on it. Wrestling is more of a creative outlet, and especially for somebody like me, I view it as my creative outlet. Not all WWE superstars and not all wrestlers view it that way, but that’s how I view it and that’s one of the ways my mind works creatively.”