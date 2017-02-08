Daniel Jeremiah's Top 50 Prospects In The 2017 NFL Draft

Redskins.com provides a look at Daniel Jeremiah’s updates to his top 50 draft prospects and sees what he has to say about those linked to the team in various mock drafts.

On Tuesday, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah released his second list of the top 50 prospects for the 2017 NFL Draft.

While the top five prospects remained the same in their ranking, 26 prospects moved from their ranking on Jeremiah’s initial list.

Alabama cornerback Marlon Humphrey was the biggest riser, as he jumped up nine spots from 48th to 39th. South Alabama tight end Gerald Everett, meanwhile, dropped nine spots to 44th.

Additionally, Temple linebacker Hasson Reddick, Ole Miss tight end Evan Engram, UCLA cornerback Fabian Moreau and Ohio defensive end Tarrell Basham made their debuts on the list after not being included on Jeremiah’s first go-around at the top 50 prospects.

You can check out the complete list here, but below are a few notes from this version:

–Jeremiah has Ohio State safety Malik Hooker as the No. 2 rated prospect right now behind only Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett – the current front runner to be the top pick of the Cleveland Browns. While the Redskins hold the No. 17-overall pick in the first round, ESPN’s Mel Kiper has the Redskins taking Hooker in his initial mock draft. “Hooker was the best center-field-type safety I saw this season — he has incredible speed and range and was all over the field for the Buckeyes,” Kiper Jr. wrote. “He had seven interceptions, three of which he returned for touchdowns. Washington could also have a need at wide receiver, even after taking Josh Doctson in the first round last year. Pierre Garçon and DeSean Jackson are both free agents. Keep an eye on a pass-rusher here, too.”

–Hooker is actually one of nine prospects on the list to be linked to the Redskins in various mock drafts. Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster (No. 6), LSU running back Leonard Fournette (No. 7), Stanford defensive end Solomon Thomas (No. 10), Florida State running back Dalvin Cook (No. 11), Washington cornerback Sidney Jones (No. 14), Michigan defensive end Taco Charlton (No. 25), Washington wide receiver John Ross (No. 27) and Michigan safety Jabrill Peppers (No. 33) are the others.

-In his own mock draft from last month, Jeremiah had the Redskins taking Thomas with the 17th-overall pick, writing: “Thomas is a very dynamic interior pass rusher who I’d love to see line up next to Ryan Kerrigan in this defense. His motor never stops, and his performance against North Carolina and QB Mitch Trubisky in the Sun Bowl wowed NFL scouts.”

–Consider this list as a potential plus for the Redskins. Most draft pundits and even a few I talked to at the Senior Bowl last month expect Washington to go defense-heavy in this year’s draft. Of Jeremiah’s top 50 prospects right now, 29 are defensive players.