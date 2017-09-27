Danish minister posts screen grab of Muhammad cartoon

Denmark’s integration minister has caused a stir by publishing a screen grab of a tablet showing a controversial cartoon of the Prophet Muhammad that caused outrage among Muslims around the world in 2006.

After a Danish museum didn’t display the 12 caricatures depicting the Prophet Muhammad in its exhibition on blasphemy, Inger Stoejberg posted a photo of an iPad where the background was a drawing of Muhammad wearing a turban shaped like a bomb with a lit fuse.

Stoejberg wrote Tuesday on Facebook that the cartoons show Denmark is “a free country where opinions are challenged,” adding “we should be proud of the Muhammad cartoons.”

The drawings first appeared in Denmark’s Jyllands-Posten newspaper, and eventually sparked protests in Muslim countries, where Islamic law generally opposes any depiction of the prophet.