Darden Restaurants tops Street 1Q forecasts

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $119 million.

On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had profit of 93 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 99 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The owner of Olive Garden and other chain restaurants posted revenue of $1.94 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.93 billion.

Darden Restaurants expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.38 to $4.50 per share.

Darden Restaurants shares have increased 14 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen 12 percent.

