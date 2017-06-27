Darden Restaurants tops Street 4Q forecasts

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $123.8 million.

The Orlando, Florida-based company said it had profit of 98 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.18 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The owner of Olive Garden and other chain restaurants posted revenue of $1.93 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.86 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $479.1 million, or $3.80 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.17 billion.

Darden Restaurants expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.38 to $4.50 per share.

Darden Restaurants shares have increased 24 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen roughly 9 percent.

