Daredevil blasted for 'stupidity' after breaking feet in stunt, asking for donations

A daredevil known for jumping off rooftops into pools is taking heat for asking for donations after shattering both of his feet in a stunt gone wrong.

WARNING: VIDEO MAY BE DISTURBING

[embedded content]

Anthony Booth Armer, 28, missed his mark last Wednesday while attempting a stunt at the Pacific Edge Hotel in Laguna Beach, Calif.

“Just seeking a little support to keep doing what I’m doing or else I’ll be working the rest of my life to pay this off,” Armer, who goes by the nickname ‘8Booth’, wrote on a GoFundMe page. “Asking a small favor from you. A donation of any kind would be phenomenal… It means the world to me.”

Armer told KCBS he has two casts on his feet and expects two more surgeries.

As of Thursday, he remained well short of his $112,000 goal for medical care that his insurance won’t cover, and has attracted a flood of criticism on his YouTube page where he posts videos of the dangerous stunts.

“Wow! It is obvious that this guy has no clue to what he is doing,” said one commenter. Another urged Armer to “get a job and fund your own stupidity.”

The Laguna Beach Police Department said it was aware of the incident and that the employees offered to call an ambulance for Armer but he refused, according to the Orange County Register.

Armer previously had been arrested in October for two misdemeanor counts stemming from other jumps, Orange County District Attorney’s Office told the newspaper.