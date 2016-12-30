New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis apparently believes his future with the organization boils down to whether the Jets want to act with class or without.

In a conversation with Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post on Thursday, the 31-year-old said he would love to return to the team in 2017 and assessed that possibility as follows:

“Will I be back? That’s a great question. My thing would be this: Do the New York Jets want to treat my situation with class or no class? With me being one of the best players in the history of this franchise, do they want me to retire here or not retire here?”

2016 marks year two of Revis’ 5-year, $70 million deal ($39M guaranteed). If the Jets release him in 2017, they stand to gain $9 million of salary cap space (eating $6 million in dead cap).

The problem with Revis’ thinking is that he still wants to get paid for past accomplishments and (potential) future accolades, both of which he’s been quick to point out this year.

@TheRealJRSmith still heading to Canton though. What about you??? 👀 — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) September 16, 2016

“I’ve been one of the best cornerbacks to ever play this game,” Revis said. “I’ve done a lot of things in this league that a lot of guys currently playing are chasing now. I’ve impacted the game in a way where it was like, ‘Hey, he doesn’t give up any catches to the No. 1 [receiver].’ I set a precedent.”

Apparently he also thinks he’s the first shutdown corner the NFL has ever seen.

In any case, Revis is having a poor season, particularly for a guy earning (kind of) bank. In November he blamed his struggles on age, saying “I’m old.” He’s also admitted to being overweight earlier in the season.

Due to health, Father Time, bruised confidence and perhaps less motivation, he’s gotten burned this season and grades out as the 77th cornerback in coverage of 120 qualified players, per ProFootballFocus.

AP/Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

The problem with Revis’ statement about class is this is about business — and he ought to know that (and probably does) at this stage of the game. This is the same player who held out for a restructured contract with the Jets in 2010, which he got, and then vaguely threatened to hold out again in 2012.

The New England Patriots, which allowed the Jets to give Revis the lucrative deal he sought after dating him for one year in 2014, have ruled the AFC East since Y2K because they make these personnel decisions without emotion.

The Jets would be crazy to bring Revis back on his existing contract, but they just might be the lunatics he’s looking for.