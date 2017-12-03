Darron Lee a healthy New York Jets scratch vs. Chiefs

The New York Jets will play without first-round linebacker Darron Lee on Sunday versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Lee is a surprise healthy scratch. It was a coach’s decision to sit the 2016 No. 20 overall pick.

Lee had started all 11 games this season, compiling 73 tackles, three sacks, three passes defended and two forced fumbles. The second-year player has been up and down versus the run this season and struggled in space against the pass. Lee has been at his best playing downhill as a pass rusher.

Coach Todd Bowles is expected to address Lee’s benching after the contest.