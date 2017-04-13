DART Bus Schedules And Routes Altered

DART bus routes and schedules will be getting a change next month. Starting Sunday, May 21, routes and schedule in each county and the seasonal beach bus schedule will be altered. In Kent County, GoLink Flex service will be stopped because of low usage. Route 105 will add additional roundtrip schedules to leave Dover Transit Center at 10 and 11 a.m. and 1 and 2 p.m. Route 113 will be stopped because of low use. In Sussex County, minor time changes will be made, including on Route 212 in, as the number of trips will be reduced from 16 to 11 in Georgetown and 18 to 12 in Delmar/Laurel, from 5:15 a.m. to 11:05 p.m. The seasonal beach bus schedule will also begin in May, starting May 6 on Route 201, running every 20 minutes between Lewes and the Rehoboth Boardwalk from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Route 208 from Rehoboth to Ocean City will run every two hours. The full summer schedule will start on May 22.