DART to add 10 electric buses to fleet

Delaware Transit Corporation is getting $1 million from the Federal Transit Administration to purchase electric buses. The money will be used to procure 10 zero-emission, battery electric buses. 8 will be used upstate, and 2 will service Sussex County. The new DART buses will have a range of 250 miles per charge and will get the equivalent of nearly 14 more miles per gallon when compared with diesel buses. Last year DTC received $2 million to purchase 6 electric buses to service the greater Dover area. Officials say by 2019, all 16 electric buses will be in service, with charging stations available in DTC facilities throughout the state.