DART to add 10 electric buses to fleet

By Tom Sherman -
0
37

Delaware Transit Corporation is getting $1 million from the Federal Transit Administration to purchase electric buses. The money will be used to procure 10 zero-emission, battery electric buses. 8 will be used upstate, and 2 will service Sussex County. The new DART buses will have a range of 250 miles per charge and will get the equivalent of nearly 14 more miles per gallon when compared with diesel buses. Last year DTC received $2 million to purchase 6 electric buses to service the greater Dover area. Officials say by 2019, all 16 electric buses will be in service, with charging stations available in DTC facilities throughout the state.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR