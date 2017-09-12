Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center shooting leaves one dead, report says

A suspect was arrested following a shooting in the intensive care unit at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center that sent New Hampshire’s largest hospital into lockdown Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities declined to publicly confirm injuries or fatalities, but WCVB reported that the suspect shot and killed a parent who was a patient at the hospital in Lebanon, near the Vermont border.

New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said the suspect was apprehended as he attempted to drive off the hospital’s campus. McDonald said police responded to the shooting in the fourth-floor intensive care unit at around 1:25 p.m.

John Kacavas, the hospital’s chief legal officer, described the hospital as “a crime scene,” but declined to confirm details of the shooting.

Authorities confirmed that the suspect was in custody shortly before 3 p.m. Earlier, police had described the suspect as a man with salt-and-pepper blond hair who was wearing a red camouflage shirt.

The suspect’s identity was not immediately available, but Rhode Island State Police confirmed the suspect was a resident of that state. The suspect was driving a gray Ford with Rhode Island license plates when he was apprehended.

People were told to avoid the area around the hospital, and traffic was stopped on a route leading to the medical center.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Vermont State Police assisted New Hampshire and local police.

One hospital employee told WMUR that the hospital issued a “code silver” alert, indicating that someone was possibly being violent with a weapon. Another employee told WCAX that an alert flashed on computer monitors saying that there was an active shooter in the fourth-floor intensive care unit.

The hospital urged everyone on the main campus to evacuate or shelter in place. One hospital employee told WMUR that patients with wheelchairs and others needing assistance were helped into a parking lot.

All schools in Lebanon were placed on lockdown in response to the incident, though the lockdown has since been lifted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.