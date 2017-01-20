Book your travel plans, because the Ravens now know when they’ll be traveling to London.

The NFL announced Friday morning that the Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars will face off in a Week 3 game on Sept. 24 at Wembley Stadium.

Previously, Baltimore didn’t know if its game abroad would be in Week 3 or Week 4.

Kickoff times have yet to be confirmed and will be announced at a later date.

The announcement also means individual game ticket sales for the Webley matchups will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 31. There will be a pre-sale window open to those who have registered. Any remaining tickets will then go on sale on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

For fans wishing to follow the Ravens to London next season, travel packages will be available from PrimeSport, the official fan travel partner of the Ravens. Packages can include hotel accommodations, game tickets, sightseeing guided tours, deluxe motorcoach transportation throughout the trip, official souvenirs and more.

More information on available packages and how to reserve your spot for London next season can be found at Primesport.com.