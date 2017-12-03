If there’s a company that can use a good financial report here near the end of earnings season, it would have to be Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ: PLAY). The big-box eatery and diversions hub is trading 9% lower than it was when it put out poorly received quarterly results three months ago. The stock has fallen 28% since peaking in early June. If Dave & Buster’s wants to become a market darling again — a shining beacon during the so-called restaurant recession — it will have to turn heads on Tuesday, when it reports its fiscal third-quarter results.
Analysts are bracing for a mixed report. They see revenue climbing 12% to $259.1 million, a princely increase for most restaurant operators, but it would be the company’s weakest top-line growth since going public in 2014. The news should be even worse on the bottom line, where Wall Street pros are targeting a profit of $0.24 a share. Dave & Buster’s earned $0.25 a share a year earlier.
Playing to win
Wall Street sees Dave & Buster’s posting its first decline in net income since its 2014 return as a public company, but that doesn’t mean it will happen. Another thing Dave & Buster’s has been able to do in every quarter since its IPO is land well ahead of market expectations on the bottom line.
|Quarter
|EPS
|EPS
Estimate
|Surprise
|Q3 2014
|($0.06)
|($0.09)
|N/A
|Q4 2014
|$0.33
|$0.28
|18%
|Q1 2015
|$0.46
|$0.37
|24%
|Q2 2015
|$0.40
|$0.23
|74%
|Q3 2015
|$0.12
|$0.03
|300%
|Q4 2015
|$0.53
|$0.43
|23%
|Q1 2016
|$0.72
|$0.59
|22%
|Q2 2016
|$0.50
|$0.44
|14%
|Q3 2016
|$0.25
|$0.14
|79%
|Q4 2016
|$0.63
|$0.59
|7%
|Q1 2017
|$0.98
|$0.81
|21%
|Q2 2017
|$0.71
|$0.57
|25%
Stretching the impressive streak to 13 quarters of bottom-line beats would result in flat, if not growing, earnings. Even if the company nails Wall Street’s top-line target of 12%, it would still mean surprising consistency on that front, as revenue has risen between 12.4% and 20.8% in each of its 12 previous quarters, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Wells Fargo lowered its price target on Thursday, taking the firm’s goal on Dave & Buster’s stock from $71 to $66. Analysts hosing down their numbers ahead of a critical report is typically a bad omen, but even $66 represents 25% of upside for the 100-unit chain.
The real dagger last time out was Dave & Buster’s hosing down some elements of its full-year guidance. Dave & Buster’s lowered its EBITDA and comps guidance for all of 2017, explaining why analysts are modeling a slight decline in profitability this quarter. There are also concerns about the concept’s popularity. Comps rose a mere 1.1% last time out — expansion was the driver of the fiscal second quarter’s — and that was with gains on the arcade side of its business bailing out a decline at the restaurant level. If Dave & Buster’s wants to become a growth-stock darling again, it will have to avoid another downward guidance revision and bounce back into positive territory for its restaurant comps.
