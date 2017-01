The celebration of life for David Buckson is scheduled for Monday. The celebration will be held at the Dover Downs Hotel and Casino in the Diamond Rooms on the fourth floor. The service is open to the public, and guests are invited to arrive at 4:30 p.m., with a eulogy and comments set to start at 5:30. After the service, Buckson’s ashes will be spread around the Dover Downs Raceway harness track.