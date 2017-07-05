David Price Key to Red Sox Success | MLB Whiparound

20

Chris Myers, Frank Thomas, A.J. Pierzynski talk through David Price’s recent good play and it keeping the Red Sox hot. Price will have to keep it up for the Red Sox to make a run in October.

