Davis close to beginning rehab assignment

“Everything went well with Chris today. We will stay with the program,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said prior to Friday’s game with the Twins. “He will be activated on Friday, we hope. That’s a lot of roads to cross.”

Davis, who has been on the disabled list since June 13 with a right oblique strain, increased baseball activities Friday at Target Field. He took part in live batting practice, then fielded grounders at first base. Davis concluded the workout by taking short hops at first base.

The plan for Davis is to take Saturday off and see how his body reacts to the more physically taxing workout. If all goes well, he will do a similar workout Sunday.

“We are going to have to make a spot for him to hit,” Showalter said. “We don’t [take batting practice] on Sunday, but he will.”

Davis has hit .226 in 217 at-bats with the Orioles this season. Prior to getting injured, he posted a .320 on-base percentage, with 14 homers and 26 RBIs.

Miley to start Saturday

Miley K’s Donaldson

BAL@TOR: Miley fans Donaldson to end the 3rd inning

Wade Miley sits down Josh Donaldson swinging to end the bottom of the 3rd inning

Showalter announced that left-hander Wade Miley will get the nod on Saturday for the third game of the four-game set with Minnesota. Right-hander Chris Tillman, who was expected to fly in late Friday night, was an option for a turn in the rotation.

However, with Tillman returning from paternity leave, Showalter didn’t feel comfortable giving him the ball. Tillman still will likely be activated and join the bullpen over the weekend.

“I just didn’t like the idea; he hadn’t really done much,” Showalter said. “I don’t think it’s in his best interest or ours.”

Miley lasted just 1 2/3 innings in his last start, in which he gave up seven runs on seven hits in a loss to Milwaukee. Miley has pitched fewer than six innings in each of his previous six outings, and over that span, the lefty has allowed a total of 29 runs in 22 1/3 innings.

Due to his recent struggles, Miley wanted a chance to finish the first half with a good showing, and Showalter obliged.

“I think Wade would like to end on a good note,” Showalter said.