Davis Cup: Australia will meet team USA for quarterfinals in April

Davis Cup 2017 sets up a quarterfinals meeting between Australia and team USA. The two will meet this April.

Team USA cruised through their meeting with Switzerland in the first round of the world group. Australia also rose to the occasion to defeat the Czech Republic.

Jack Sock and John Isner led team USA over the Swiss.

Sock, the world No. 20 in men’s singles tennis, is having a stellar year so far. On top of a strong Davis Cup outing, he also won a singles title in Auckland earlier in the season.

The 24-year-old American will have to contend with the likes of Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios who is the current world No. 15. The young Australian player bounced back with a strong performance this week after a tough go at Melbourne Park last month.

Kyrgios was joined by Jordan Thompson, John Peers and Sam Groth for the first round meeting with the Czech Republic. The team put on a clinic against the Czech Republic, finishing with a 4-1 victory.

The two nations faced one another in 2016. Meeting in Melbourne, team USA defeated the Australians 3-1. Australia will be looking to avenge last year’s loss. They will again have hosting privileges despite facing the Americans on their own turf last year.

Elsewhere in the world group, Belgium, France, and Serbia have also advanced into the quarterfinals round. All three teams await their opponents.

Stay tuned for more Davis Cup action this week and then again in the coming months when the quarterfinals kick off.

