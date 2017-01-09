Davis dominates, Pelicans roll past depleted Knicks 110-96

NEW YORK (AP) Anthony Davis had 40 points and 18 rebounds before leaving with a left hip injury after a hard foul Monday night in the New Orleans Pelicans’ 110-96 victory over the New York Knicks, who started the game without Derrick Rose and lost Carmelo Anthony to an ejection.

Rose was not with the team for unspecified reasons, and Anthony was back in the locker room late in the third quarter after getting thrown out for arguing with the officials.

Davis played only 29 minutes and also blocked three shots. He left the game when he was flagrantly fouled by Kyle O’Quinn, ejected for swinging his arm down hard on Davis, who was dribbling up the floor on a fast break and ended up being knocked into the front row of fans behind the baseline.