Davis hits 25th, but Jimenez struggles in loss

The Orioles responded by loading the bases in the bottom of the frame, scoring two runs on Austin Hays‘ sacrifice fly and Rays starter Alex Cobb‘s wild pitch. Cobb went on to go six innings, allowing three runs on nine hits.

Longoria extended the lead with a full-count solo homer in the top of the third inning. It was the Rays’ 216th on the year, tying the club record set in 2016.

Chris Davis went deep for the Orioles, belting his 25th homer of the year in the bottom of the fourth inning off of Cobb. Jimenez lasted just three innings and was charged with six earned runs.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Cobb’s great escape: Tasked to protect a four-run lead, Cobb got into a sticky situation in the sixth with one out and two men on. But Cobb got out of it, getting a ground ball back to the mound that cut Davis down in a rundown between third and home. Right fielder Steven Souza Jr.‘s diving grab ended the inning, with Cobb pumping his fist as he walked off.

Ramos’ big blow: The Rays catcher hit his 10th homer of the year to put Tampa Bay up big off of Jimenez. Nine of Ramos’ homers have come off of American League East opponents.