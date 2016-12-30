Davis lifts Pelicans to 4th straight win, 104-92 over Knicks

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Anthony Davis had 23 points and 18 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans won their fourth straight game, 104-92 over the New York Knicks on Friday night.

Carmelo Anthony had 26 points and 13 rebounds, but couldn’t prevent the Knicks from dropping their third straight.

Pelicans reserve guard Tyreke Evans scored 16 points, his best output in seven games since returning from right knee surgery last season. Jrue Holiday had 12 points and 11 assists to help New Orleans win for the fifth time in six games.

New Orleans had six players score 10 or more, including rookie Buddy Hield and reserve guard E’Twaun Moore with 12 apiece.

Kristaps Porzingis had 21 points and 12 rebounds, but the Knicks shot just 37.6 percent (35 of 93). Derrick Rose added 20 points for New York, which had no other players contribute more than eight points.

The Pelicans led by as many as 15 after a 13-0 run early in the second half during which the Knicks missed 11 straight shots, including four misses by Anthony.

It was 68-53 after Solomon Hill’s 3, but then Derrick Rose made a difficult driving layup as he was fouled by Davis. The play seemed to stunt New Orleans’ momentum, albeit only briefly, and the Knicks were as close a seven points late in the third quarter when Justin Holiday hit a 3 to make it 76-69.

Hill responded with his second 3 of the game to make it 79-69 heading to the fourth quarter. Statistically, the Knicks were all but doomed at that point, falling to 1-14 when trailing after three quarters.

With Davis at center in relatively small lineup that has worked well for the Pelicans lately, New Orleans pushed the pace from the outset, scoring 24 fast-break points and shooting nearly 48 percent in the first half while leading for most of it.

New York briefly surged in front in the second quarter with an 11-0 run highlighted by Rose’s emphatic driving dunk, which he set up with a cross-over dribble that wrong-footed Holiday.

But the Pelicans responded with a 7-0 spurt to close the second quarter, capped by Moore’s 3 that gave New Orleans a 55-51 lead at halftime.

TIP-INS

Knicks: Shooting guard Courtney Lee, who is averaging 10 points per game this season, missed his second straight game with a sore right wrist. … Joakim Noah was limited by early foul trouble and also had trouble guarding Davis. Noah did not score in 16 minutes of playing time and finished with six rebounds. … The Knicks fell to 0-2 on their three-game trip and 5-11 away from Madison Square Garden for the season.

Pelicans: New Orleans finished with 30 fast-break points and shot 44.7 percent (38 of 85), including 12 of 29 from 3-point range. … New Orleans went 4-1 on a five-game home stand that began last week. The Pelicans play six of their next seven on the road, where they have gone 4-11 this season. … The Knicks were the first of 11 straight Eastern Conference opponents for the Pelicans.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Visit Houston on Saturday night.

Pelicans: Visit Cleveland on Monday night.