Day 3: Bangladesh 246-6 at tea, still 441 runs behind India

HYDERABAD, India (AP) Faced with a mountainous task after India’s massive first innings, Bangladesh reached 246-6 at tea on day three of the one-off cricket test in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Mushfiqur Rahim was unbeaten on 47, with Mehedi Hasan Miraz 9 not out, as the visitors lost two wickets for 121 runs in the second session.

Bangladesh trails by 441 runs after India declared its first innings on day two at 687-6.

Shakib Al Hasan (82) and Rahim extended their fifth-wicket partnership to 107 after lunch. The batsmen struggled with their running, with Rahim diving to reach the crease in the 50th over.

Shakib reached his 21st test half-century off 69 balls, while Bangladesh’s 200 came up in the 58th over. The pair brought up their 100-partnership off 148 balls.

In sight of his hundred, Shakib then played a loose stroke and holed out to mid-on off Ravichandran Ashwin (1-54).

Sabbir Rahman (16) was trapped lbw by Ravindra Jadeja (1-45).