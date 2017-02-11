Day 3: Bangladesh 322-6 at tea, still 365 runs behind India

HYDERABAD, India (AP) Bangladesh frustrated the Indian attack to reach 322-6 in its first innings at stumps on day three of the one-off test on Saturday, still 365 runs behind.

India declared its first innings on day two in Hyderabad at 687-6.

Mushfiqur Rahim was unbeaten for Bangladesh on 81, while Mehedi Hasan Miraz was 51 not out. The pair has put on 87 for the seventh wicket after carefully negotiating the final session without loss, scoring 76 runs in 30 overs.

Rahim reached his 16th test half-century off 133 balls.

India took the second new ball as soon as it became available but posed little threat as Bangladesh passed 300 in the 97th over.

The 19-year-old Mehedi scored his maiden test half-century off 102 balls, and coped well against Indian spinners Ravichandran Ashwin (1-77) and Ravindra Jadeja (1-60).

Rahim survived a couple of fiery overs from Ishant Sharma (1-54) before stumps.

Earlier, Shakib Al Hasan (82) reached his 21st test half-century off 69 balls before playing a loose stroke and holing out to mid-on off Ashwin.

Umesh Yadav took 2-72.

Bangladesh started the day on 41-1.